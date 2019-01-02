No tolls on Second Link for motorcycles from Jan 21

Motorcyclists will no longer have to pay 40 cents when travelling on the Second Link from Jan 21, Singapore's Transport Ministry said yesterday.

The abolition of the toll when entering or leaving Tuas Checkpoint follows Malaysia's move to stop collecting the RM1.10 (36 Singapore cents) toll from its side of the Second Link yesterday.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said: "Singapore's long-standing policy is to match Malaysia's toll rates."