No valid grounds to approve NS deferment for Ben Davis: Dr Ng Eng Hen

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday laid out in Parliament the fundamentals on which the national service policy are based to explain why the Defence Ministry (Mindef) turned down young footballer Ben Davis' request to defer NS so he could play for Fulham Football Club in the English Premier League.

He said to ensure Singapore's national security, every male Singaporean must serve NS and at the time he is required to under the Enlistment Act without regard to personal convenience and considerations: "The Enlistment Act is blind to 'personal convenience and considerations', no matter how talented the individual, no matter how exceptional his circumstances."

To preserve equity, Mindef will only defer individuals selectively if their deferment serves Singapore's interest first and foremost, never their own.

Dr Ng was responding to MPs' questions sparked by the public debate on Ben's case. The 17-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Fulham in June after his deferment request was rejected.

On the long-term deferment for swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, and sailor Maximilian Soh, to train and compete at the Olympics, Dr Ng said the deferment was not open-ended or unconditional.

Clear expectations were laid out on the standards required for the training.

"They will have to return to serve NS, and if they do not meet the standards agreed upon, deferment will be curtailed. These strict conditions are necessary because even for these individuals who can bring glory to Singapore, there are detractors, who think it's unfair for anyone to be deferred."

THREE REASONS

In Ben's case, Dr Ng listed the reasons for Mindef's rejection of his NS deferment application.

The first is he is playing for Fulham as an English national, not a Singapore citizen. He was born in Thailand to an English father and Thai mother before moving to Singapore with his family when he was five. He became a Singapore citizen in 2009.

Secondly, Ben's father, Mr Harvey Davis, had "consistently refused to indicate" when his son would return to serve NS, if deferred. He had said Ben could be offered a new contract, sold or loaned to another club so the family could not "commit to a date" for him to return.

Third, Mindef said Mr Davis indicated Ben would still sign the contract with Fulham if deferment was not granted - as he did - and would consider the option for his son to renounce his Singapore citizenship to pursue his football career.

"Mindef could not find any valid grounds to approve the application for deferment by Mr Harvey Davis for his son. There is no commitment to serve Singapore or our national interests," said Dr Ng.

He said Mindef has exercised flexibility for sportsmen competing in international competitions, such as adjusting enlistment dates. He also cited footballers who have completed their NS and are hoping to earncontracts in Europe.

National coach Fandi Ahmad's sons, Irfan and Ikhsan, are set for trials with Portuguese top-tier side Sporting Braga.

National Under-23 midfielder Saifullah Akbar is going to Spain today for a trial with Spanish second division side Tenerife, after completing NS yesterday.