No Vehicle Entry Permit checks at Johor checkpoints: Malaysia

Some people had difficulties registering their cars for the Vehicle Entry Permit.

Malaysia has halted the enforcement of its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme at its two Johor checkpoints, its Ministry of Transport has said, following several teething problems last week.

"VEP is suspended for both peak and non-peak hours," a ministry spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

The ministry did not say if, or when, the VEP enforcement would start.

The scheme, which is meant to cover foreign-registered cars entering Malaysia from Singapore, was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday for non-peak hours only.

This followed the ministry's announcement on Sept 23 that it had to defer the scheme during peak-hour traffic operations due to "several issues".

These included difficulties in obtaining appointments for the installation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag.

Mr Chong Kah Han, 38, a Malaysian living in Singapore, told The Straits Times he has tried four times to register his Singapore car for the VEP, but never received an appointment letter to have the RFID tag installed.

His latest attempt was in August.

"Please think through the whole process and make sure the entire system works first before announcing a start date, to avoid embarrassment," he said, referring to the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry had previously urged all foreign vehicle owners to register their vehicles online to obtain the RFID tag.

Once registered, the owner would then receive an e-mail to schedule an appointment for the installation of the tag.

The VEP, renewable every five years, was first announced in 2017.

The scheme was intended to determine the number of foreign vehicles entering Malaysia, and also to prevent car theft and deter car cloning syndicates.

A 45-year-old Singaporean driver who gave her name as Mrs Chia said she tried to pick up her VEP in Johor yesterday.

"Have registered my car and tried to pick up the VEP, but they said no need yet," she said, referring to what a policeman at the Gelang Patah VEP collection booth told her.

"Just keep copies of the documents - appointment e-mail, car insurance and registration - in the car if you drive to Malaysia," she said.