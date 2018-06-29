Nominate your favourite local hawker stall

Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, submitted a nomination at the launch of the City Hawker Food Hunt yesterday.

Institute of Technical Education student Phaem Ko, 17, yesterday nominated her favourite local hawker stall - her mother's.

Ms Khanthong Nantasuk, 49, runs a Chinese herbal soup stall at the Golden Mile Food Centre, where the 11th season of the City Hawker Food Hunt was launched yesterday.

Singaporeans are encouraged to nominate their favourite local hawker stalls in three new categories - Local Food, Value For Money and Healthier Choice.

The top 10 stalls to receive the most number of nominations in each category will receive the People's Choice Hawker Stall award, and the top two stalls will be added to the People's Choice Hall of Fame and receive $1,000.

Although people can nominate a stall only once in each category, they can nominate multiple stalls for each category.

Each nomination stands a chance to win a staycation for two at Park Regis Singapore.

In previous years, the categories were based on different types of dishes.

Members of the public can submit their nominations at www.cityhawkerfoodhunt.com