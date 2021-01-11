In North West district, every step will now carry extra significance

North West District Mayor Alex Yam (right) launched a campaign yesterday for residents to clock 20 million steps to raise $2 million for the needy in the district.

Residents living in the North West district are being encouraged to clock a collective 20 million steps to raise $2 million for the needy in a challenge launched yesterday.

The North West Steps of Solidarity campaign will raise funds for the North West Community Development Council's (CDC) suite of local assistance schemes to benefit the less privileged including students, families and seniors.

One of the key schemes is the North West Food Aid Fund, which helps around 15,000 residents annually through the delivery of cooked meals, food rations and food vouchers.

The number of residents requiring help under this scheme has doubled amid the Covid-19 outbreak, said the North West CDC.

The target of 20 million collective steps is a statement of support for and solidarity with those affected by the outbreak, it added.

Residents can join the campaign through the 42Race app or by registering at https://web.42race.com/ race-bundle/nwsos

Participants can opt to achieve varying tiers, from the lowest 20,000 steps to the highest 200,000 steps. They can walk on their own, or together in groups, in compliance with safe management measures. The campaign will run till Feb 28.

Yesterday, North West District Mayor Alex Yam launched the campaign at Yew Tee Community Club, where he was joined by around 30 brisk walkers, split into groups no larger than eight.