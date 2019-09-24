North West District stays clean and green

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (centre) and Mayor of North West District Teo Ho Pin (right) with guests at the unveiling of the North West Sustainability Report, released by the North West Community Development Council.

Some 13,000 residents volunteered to make the North West District cleaner and greener last year, the annual North West Sustainability Report, released by the North West Community Development Council (CDC), showed yesterday.

The report, now in its third edition, monitors and measures the green initiatives that the North West CDC has undertaken within the community.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who was at the unveiling of the report at the Singapore Sustainability Academy in City Square Mall, said he was glad to see young people taking an active role in sustainability.

"Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. Without a healthy planet, there is no future for our children, and that is why it is not surprising that young people around the world are very seized by this issue," he said.

"We just had our own climate rally in Singapore too, and I think it is right that young people are seized by this issue, because it will affect their future."

Mr Wong is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which, along with Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Nee Soon GRC, Sembawang GRC and Bukit Panjang SMC, make up the North West District.

Some 10,000 students in the North West District take part in an annual programme that teaches proper recycling techniques and facilitates the setting up of recycling points within schools.

The programme was initiated by the North West CDC in collaboration with SembWaste and the National Environment Agency.

Since 2011, Buddhist charity Tzu Chi Foundation has also been helping to run 23 recycling points in the district every second Sunday of the month. Residents learn first-hand about recycling by sorting their own items.

Some 573,000kg of recyclables have been collected from these recycling points so far, with the proceeds from the sale of the items going towards humanitarian needs.

"It is our duty to protect Mother Earth and you need everyone to join in when it comes to recycling," Tzu Chi Singapore chief executive Low Swee Seh said.

Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mayor of North West District and MP for Bukit Panjang, said: "We will continue to collaborate with our residents, volunteers and partners to co-create sustainable programmes. As a community, let us continue to work closely and strive towards a more sustainable Singapore."

The article has been edited for clarity. Mr Lawrence Wong did not praise the climate rally at Hong Lim Park. He mentioned the rally, but was speaking in general terms when he said that he was glad to see young people taking an active role in sustainability.