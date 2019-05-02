Ngee Ann Polytechnic graduates shaking up male-dominated industries

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry is not easy but that does not faze Miss Cristal Ang Hui Xian, Miss Tuang Ting Yu and Miss Teo Swee Yin.

The 20-year-olds are Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) graduates. Miss Ang aims to join the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps while Miss Tuang is aiming for an SAF scholarship.

Miss Ang told The New Paper: "To me, it is my national duty. If I don't serve, I feel like I am not a Singaporean."

Miss Tuang has a diploma from network systems and security in NP's School of Engineering. She does mixed martial arts and aims to join the air force.

In October last year, she was a robotic process automation (RPA) project intern at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Said Miss Tuang: "I had no RPA background and I knew nothing about robotics. I could only code, so I had to learn everything myself within a month. I thought it was impossible."

But she persevered and developed MHA's first bot which helps with administrative tasks.

She told TNP: "I would definitely encourage females who want to serve to do so."

Miss Ang started videography company Continuum Visions a few months ago.

On her business model, she said: "Think of a hamburger. When you remove ingredients, you have to pay the same amount. But with my company, you pay only (for what you need)."

Miss Teo has a diploma in product design and innovation. Last year, she interned at ST Engineering Land Systems as an industrial designer.

She told TNP: "Out of 10 employees, only about two were females. It was slightly uncomfortable at first but it got better."

Miss Teo excelled and was also offered a full-time job but turned it down for an internship with Scanteak, a furniture store.

Said Miss Teo: "My passion has always been in furniture design, where I want to make a difference in people's lives."

Her advice for women hoping to enter the design industry?

"Follow your heart. Industries like automotive design may be male-dominated but bosses will still look at your portfolio and not just your gender. As long as you enjoy it, go for it."