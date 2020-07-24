NParks and SSO to stream virtual concert this Sunday

Photos and video footage of green spaces, including the Singapore Botanic Gardens, will accompany the seven pieces in this virtual concert.

To celebrate the Singapore Botanic Gardens' fifth anniversary as a Unesco World Heritage Site, the National Parks Board (NParks) has teamed up with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) to hold a virtual concert this year.

While the SSO has held many concerts at the park's Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, this year's concert can be enjoyed from the comfort of listeners' homes.

The concert line-up includes pre-recorded pieces from previous SSO performances.

There will also be a concerto that SSO musicians recorded from their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photos and video footage of green spaces including the Singapore Botanic Gardens will accompany the seven pieces in this virtual concert, which will be held this Sunday from 6pm to 6.45pm.

The concert will be streamed on both NParks' YouTube channel and the SSO's Facebook page, said NParks in a statement yesterday.

Violinists Chloe Chua and Karen Gomyo will take centre stage with Bach's Concerto for two violins in D minor, which will also feature harpsichordist Darrell Ang.

Listeners can also look forward to catching past recordings of familiar tunes such as Over the Rainbow and the Waltz of the Flowers from Tchaikovsky's famous ballet, The Nutcracker.

The concert will end with an SSO rendition of Dick Lee's National Day ballad, Home, as arranged by composer Kelly Tang.

"While we are unable to hold a live concert during this period, we are happy to bring a different experience of the SSO concerts at the Singapore Botanic Gardens through this unique virtual concert," said Dr Tan Puay Yok, group director of the Singapore Botanic Gardens.