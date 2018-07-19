NParks to use technology to improve tree management

An electronic tilt sensor that is placed on mature trees.

The inspection and maintenance of Singapore's two million trees along roads and in parks and gardens by the Government is set to become more rigorous and efficient in the next three years, with greater use of technology.

For instance, the National Parks Board (NParks) is testing an electronic tilt sensor placed on mature trees to help detect any signs of a tree leaning too much, which could cause it to become unstable and topple. With the sensor data, NParks officers can take better measures to prevent accidents.

This was one of the projects NParks unveiled yesterday under a digitalisation master-plan that seeks to use more technologies in greenery management and nature conservation in the next three years.

DATABASE

Under the plan, announced at the International Federation of Landscape Architects World Congress, NParks will also consolidate its technology and research initiatives in one database.

This database, dubbed Maven, stores information such as park planning and facilities data, tree information, biodiversity data, vegetation maps and satellite maps. The information can then be accessed by NParks officers on mobile devices to get data on trees, parks and gardens on the go.

NParks will focus on using technologies to improve three main areas - tree management and inspection; nursery management; and nature conservation and biodiversity management.

The tree management and inspection thrust also focuses on analytics and modelling. One project in development is a model that will provide arborists with an additional tool to determine the maintenance needs of a tree, such as estimating how much force is needed to break or uproot the plant.

These projects will complement NParks' existing technology initiatives for tree inspection and management.

One project involves tree inspection microdrones. Since last year, the lightweight drones have been used as quick and effective tools to inspect tree crowns from the air.

Under the digitalisation masterplan announced yesterday, NParks is also using technology for nursery management. The board is testing a system linked to weather and soil humidity sensors that can trigger the watering of plants during dry weather conditions. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY DEREK WONG