NS Square to be completed by Q3 2025

The project to build the NS Square - a new, permanent space that will replace The Float @ Marina Bay - is targeted to be completed and handed over by the third quarter of 2025, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

The existing floating platform, which has been used for several National Day parades (NDPs) in recent years, could be demolished from January 2022.

Before its demolition, the site will host two more NDPs next year and in 2021, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post yesterday.

He wrote: "Holding NDP 2019 at the Padang was an event steeped in history and traditions.

"For 2020 and 2021, NDP will be held at the Float @ Marina Bay, before that site closes for a few years to be built into the new NS Square."

Built initially as a temporary NDP venue while the new National Stadium was under construction, The Float @ Marina Bay has hosted the event nine times since 2007, most recently last year.

According to documents put up by the Ministry of Defence on the government procurement portal GeBIZ in May, multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) that bid for the project can propose the demolition and construction sequence for the project to meet the expected handover date.

The MDT that is to implement the selected design proposal is estimated to be appointed by the second quarter of next year.

Stage 1 of the redevelopment project, the calling of an "expression of interest" to gather design proposals, ended in July.

In the next stage, up to five MDTs will be shortlisted to develop and submit design and fee proposals.

At the end of this stage, one MDT will be appointed as project consultant to implement the selected design proposal,the documents said.

30,000 SEATNG CAPACITY

Among the requirements stated in the tender documents is for the new platform to have a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The current capacity of The Float @ Marina Bay is 27,000.

There were also requirements for a waterfront sports facility at the NS Square, a multi-purpose field with turfing converted from the stage area when it is not required for events, and a gym space comprising an open hall and studio spaces.