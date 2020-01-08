NSF admits illegally flying drone to record fireworks on National Day

Tan Jin Kang said the signs saying it was an offence to fly drones blended in with the crowd.

A full-time national serviceman was convicted yesterday of flying a drone in front of the Singapore Flyer on National Day last year.

Tan Jin Kang, 21, who is currently a security trooper with the Singapore Armed Forces, claimed that the multiple signs in the area warning that it was an offence to do so had blended in with the crowd as they were in red.

He pleaded guilty to the offence under the Public Order Act, and the case is the first such prosecution for the offence under the Act here.

On Aug 9 last year, Tan brought his drone to the area intending to record the fireworks.

The area had been declared a special event area under the Public Order Act at the time and drones were prohibited there.

Tan did not have a lawful excuse to possess the drone in the area.

At about 7.50pm, he flew his drone to a height of about 10.8m for about 45 seconds while in the area.

The police were notified and an officer caught Tan flying the drone just as it was landing.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong urged the court to issue a fine of $4,000, citing the need for deterrence.

He added there had been multiple signs in the vicinity stating that the flying and possession of drones was not allowed.

There were two such signboards close to where Tan had flown his drone.

In mitigation, Tan, who was not represented, said he would not have seen the signboards as he had walked to the area from a different direction.

He also claimed it was difficult for him to spot the signboards as they were in red and blended in with the National Day crowd, as many people had been decked out in red.

District Judge Christopher Goh adjourned sentencing to Feb 18.

For flying a drone in the special event area, Tan can be fined up to $20,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.