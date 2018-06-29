NSmen to get discounts at CCs, shops and more

From July, national servicemen (NSmen) will be able to get discounts when booking sports facilities and signing up for courses organised by the People's Association (PA), as well as at selected lifestyle activity venues and shops.

The discounts have been organised by the PA to thankthem, it said in a statement yesterday.

Community centres (CCs) will be offering 10 per cent off sign-up and booking fees from July 1 to 31.

Water venture outlets partnering with PA will offer a 10 per cent discount from July 1 to Dec 31. Some CCs will also offer extended discounts running until Dec 31, with the list available on the PA website.

Eight gyms located in CCs will be offering discounts for entry and membership.

There will also be discounts available at 300 participating merchants, including hawker centres, entertainment outlets and tuition centres.