NTU don jailed, fined and banned from driving over road rage incident

Annoyed with a motorist for refusing to give way, an associate professor overtook the other driver, braked three times and caused their cars to collide.

Wang Jianliang, 57, then became furious with Mr Samuel Lim Yong Soon, 60, for refusing to show his driving licence.

He grabbed and pulled Mr Lim's arm, and damaged his car.

Wang, 57, who is with Nanyang Technological University's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, was yesterday jailed for a week, fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for six months.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of rash driving and committing mischief. A third charge of using criminal force was taken into consideration.

The incident on March 16, 2017, occurred during the evening peak hour as their cars were on a merging lane to enter the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo said Wang had illegally driven on the road shoulder to overtake Mr Lim's car.

When they stopped after the collision, Wang flew into a rage.

Mr Lim tried to drive away, but Wang dented his car bonnet by hitting it four times. DPP Yeo said Wang was deliberate and persistent in his conduct.

Wang offered to pay the $4,300 repair bill for Mercedes Benz, but Mr Lim declined.

After watching footage of the incident from the dashboard cameras of both cars, District Judge Christopher Tan said that Wang's behaviour outside his car was as belligerent as it was when he was driving it.

He added: "I am left in no doubt that this is a road rage case, and the principle of general deterrence and safety of our road users is called into play."

Noting Wang's conviction in 2007 for spitting at a condominium security guard, Judge Tan said the road rage case was not his first act of aggression.

In mitigation, Wang's lawyer, Mr Eugene Thuraisingam, said Mr Lim had provoked Wang, and asked for a high fine instead of jail.

For driving in a rash manner, Wang could have been jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500. For committing mischief, he could have been jailed up to two years and fined.