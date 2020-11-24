NTU faculty, staff donate over $10m worth of leave to support students

In total, 20,145 days of leave were contributed by 1,821 NTU employees. The donations went towards the university's bursaries, general endowment or education and student life fund.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) faculty and staff have rallied to donate more than $10 million worth of their unused annual leave to support the university's students.

Each employee donated an average of 11 days of leave, with some contributing as many as 15 days.

Employees receive between 21 and 42 days of leave every year, depending on their employment scheme and length of service.

LOST JOBS

Senior vice-president of administration Tan Aik Na said: "Some of our students' parents have lost their jobs or have had their income reduced. So it is doubly important during the pandemic for us... to help these students."

The donations were on a voluntary basis, with participating employees redeeming their unused leave for a donation to a fund of their choice. They could donate to the university's bursaries, general endowment or education and student life fund.

They could also chip in to 18 other school or centre advancement funds that support student projects and club activities such as seminars and research initiatives.

Associate Professor Ivy Kwan was one of the employees who donated 15 days of leave.

She chose to support her alma mater, Nanyang Business School (NBS), where she also serves as assistant dean for career services.

"I teach at NBS, and this is my little way of investing in the future of my students. I would definitely do it again in the future," she said.

Mr Tan Suan Hai, a senior laboratory executive from the School of Computer Science and Engineering, also contributed 15 days of leave to his school's advancement fund.

"I have always believed in the value of education and the importance of students' success. As I am unable to go on vacation this year, I felt I could turn this into something good," said Mr Tan.