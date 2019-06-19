NTU, NUS top in Asia, joint 11th place in global ranking

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has joined the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the top spot in Asia in an annual global ranking of universities.

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released this morning, NTU rose by one position and NUS retained its rank from last year, to share the top spot in Asia and 11th place in the world. The Singapore Management University (SMU) climbed to 477th position from 500th last year.

The top three institutions worldwide on the list are in the US: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.

The QS rankings employ six performance indicators to assess a university's strengths in research, teaching, employability and internationalisation.

QS research director Ben Sowter said: "Prolonged appearances among the global top 20 have ensured that Singapore's leading universities have earned the right to classify themselves among the world's leading universities, according to our methodology and data set."

NTU received higher scores than NUS in faculty-to-student ratio and citations for each faculty, an indicator of institutional research impact. NTU moved up 10 positions to 36th for research citations for each faculty, with the highest score of 88.8 out of 100 among the three local institutions.

But NUS is more well-known among academics and employers, staying at 11th in the world for academic reputation with a score of 99.8.

With a score of 99.2, NUS also moved up four places to 14th for employer reputation.

NUS, NTU and SMU scored full marks for international faculty ratio, which measures the proportion of non-local faculty at an institution.

But compared with global faculty count, they received lower scores for international student ratio, which provides an indicator of its ability to attract global talent.