NTU is once again ranked the world's best young university

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has been ranked the world's best young university for the sixth straight year.

In this year's Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Top 50 Under 50 league rankings - for universities that are 50 years old or younger - NTU saw its overall score increase over the past 12 months, with its biggest improvements seen in academic reputation, research citations per faculty and employer reputation.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ranked second, followed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the top three unchanged from last year.

QS research director Ben Sowter said NTU has "catapulted its way to the top tier of global higher education", adding: "NTU has been bolstered by strong support from the Singaporean government, who are reaping the rewards of recognising the value of concerted research investment and international faculty recruitment."

An NTU spokesman said: "To be named the world's number one young university for the sixth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement for NTU and for Singapore.

"This is a testament to the hard work and achievements of our faculty and students in their pursuit of excellence in education, research, innovation, industry engagement and societal impact."

Last month, NTU was also ranked joint 11th with the National University of Singapore in the QS World University Rankings.

Both QS rankings apply the same methodology which is based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per faculty member, faculty to student ratio, proportion of international students, and proportion of international faculty members.