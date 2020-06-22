NTU student among 10 new community cases, with one new cluster

A Nanyang Technological University student was among 262 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

He has not gone to the university since early April, the ministry said.

The 22-year-old Singaporean was tested as part of proactive screening at the Institutes of Higher Learning for those diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor, said MOH.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday after the onset of symptoms on Thursday.

Two other men among yesterday's cases, a 58-year-old Singaporean and a 33-year-old permanent resident, were both asymptomatic.

They were detected due to proactive surveillance and were both confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Saturday.

They are among 10 new community cases, a figure which excludes migrant workers living in dormitories.

Seven of these are work pass or work permit holders who were all tested even though they were asymptomatic.

Some of them work in essential services or in dormitories.

The remaining 252 cases were migrant workers in the dormitories.

Cases continue to be picked up among work permit holders in dorms because of extensive testing there as part of the process to verify and test the status of all workers, said the ministry.

Of the new cases, 97 per cent were linked to known clusters, and MOH said it uncovered links for five previously unlinked cases between June 14 and Saturday.

With the new cases, the country's total number of cases now stands at 42,095.

The daily average of new community cases has dropped to four in the past week from eight the previous week, said MOH.

In the same period, the average number of unlinked community cases has been stable at two a day.

One new cluster was reported at a dormitory in 242 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

With 718 more patients discharged, 34,932 cases have recovered from the disease.

One patient remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). The number of patients in the ICU has been declining since it peaked on April 10 at 32.

A total of 179 cases remain in hospital, while 6,948 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.

