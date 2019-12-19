NTU student gets jail for taking upskirt videos over nine months

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student took upskirt videos of women, using his smartphone to capture glimpses of their bare buttocks - which he was "addicted" to seeing.

Third-year student Chong Yen Bin did this for nine months, taking upskirt videos of several women at MRT stations and at the university.

He was finally stopped on Sept 19 last year when a passer-by saw Chong following closely behind a woman near the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, holding his mobile phone in a suspicious manner.

The 24-year-old was yesterday jailed for 18 weeks after pleading guilty to six counts of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 20 similar charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Mr Yusman Yusoff, 42, saw Chong behaving suspiciously and alerted the TransCom officers on duty in the area, who detained him at Toa Payoh MRT station.

Chong's phone was found to contain several videos of unknown women's underwear or glimpses of their bare buttocks and he was arrested.

A forensic examination of the phone found 26 more videos of a similar nature, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon.

Chong admitted that he had started taking such videos at the start of last year, claiming he felt stressed over his studies and was "addicted" to seeing the buttocks of women.

Meanwhile, a National University of Singapore student faced additional charges yesterday, for allegedly filming several women showering on campus, and for allegedly taking upskirt videos of women at an MRT station and in an office.

Joel Rasis Ismail, 26, had been charged in May with one count each of criminal trespass and insulting the modesty of a 23-year-old by recording her showering in a toilet on the sixth level of NUS Kuok Foundation House on May 11. Yesterday, he was slapped with nine more charges of a similar nature, three having taken place in 2016.

In one case in March this year, he allegedly took three videos of a woman in the shower on the third level of the NUS Kuok Foundation House.

An NUS spokesman said an internal board of discipline has imposed on Joel a three-semester suspension, and he must attend counselling and rehabilitation sessions. These disciplinary sanctions will be part of his formal educational record at NUS.

"The student may resume his studies only after he is certified fit for return to campus by relevant professionals after the suspension," said the spokesman, adding an additional disciplinary hearing may be convened if court proceedings reveal any new information that was not the subject matter of the previous hearing.