NTU suspends sports training after breach of Covid-19 safety rules

Some student athletes said they find the suspension unfair for the majority who have kept to the rules.

Training for Nanyang Technological University (NTU) sports teams has been suspended after students were found to have breached safety measures.

In some instances, groups of more than 30 people were allegedly seen playing on the field at NTU's Sports and Recreation Centre.

According to a report last Friday by student-run publication Soapbox.sg, an NTU student also said basketball courts are often packed, even on weekdays.

A message sent to members of NTU Student Sports last week said there were reports and photos of those from the sports teams and clubs not complying with the Safe Management Measures (SMM).

So it was calling for a time-out from yesterday till Sunday.

NTU Student Sports oversees all 45 varsity and club sports at the university, including athletics, basketball and football.

The time-out applies to all Student Sports activities, so members are not allowed to train even off-campus.

"We would like all teams/clubs to take this time-out to seriously reflect on the conduct of members and to review your training processes and procedures with your team manager and coach, to ensure the team/club is able to safely comply with the SMM," said the message.

"It is important that we conduct ourselves at all times in a responsible manner for the safety and well-being of the NTU community."

UNFAIR

The message added that the teams and clubs found to have violated the SMM will be further sanctioned.

But student athletes said they found the suspension unfair for the majority who have kept to the rules.

A 24-year-old final-year student from a sports club, who did not want to be identified, said athletes have been submitting bookings and keeping to the measures.

"We book our slots for training, keeping to the limited capacity," she said.

"But in places like the fields and courts, there is no way to control who comes in."

An NTU spokesman said the time-out does not affect the general student population, which may continue to use facilities during the regular opening hours in line with relevant safe management guidelines.

"The health and well-being of our community is of paramount importance to the University," he said.

"The University actively reminds our students of the importance of adhering to national Covid-19 safe management measures..."