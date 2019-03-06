NTU, Volvo launch autonomous electric bus

Road users near Nanyang Technological University (NTU) could see a self-driving bus on the road later this year, as autonomous vehicles edge closer to becoming a viable form of transport.

NTU and Swedish firm Volvo have launched a 12m-long autonomous electric bus, which they say is the world's first.

The bus, which can fit about 80 people, has gone through multiple tests at the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles - NTU (Cetran) and is now ready for tests in actual traffic conditions.

It is able to travel 25km on a full charge. Through a 300kW fast-charge system from engineering giant ABB, the bus can be charged to full capacity within six minutes.

SAFE, EFFICIENT

At the unveiling of the bus yesterday at Cetran, NTU president Subra Suresh said: "This fully autonomous electric bus will play a role in shaping the future of public transportation that is safe, efficient, reliable and comfortable for commuters."

Mr Lam Wee Shann, chief innovation and technology officer at the Land Transport Authority (LTA), said the launch of the bus for on-road trials marks an "important milestone" in the joint project between LTA and NTU to develop autonomous buses for fixed route and scheduled services.

The bus is equipped with Global Positioning System antennas, lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors and stereo-vision cameras that record a three-dimensional view of the surroundings.

