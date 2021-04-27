NTUC marks 60th birthday with benefits for Union Members

Mr Seah Kian Peng (in blue, second from right) speaking to stall owners of Ah Ma Chi Mian at the Kopitiam food court in Plaza Singapura.

NTUC Enterprise is rolling out new NTUC Union Member benefits in appreciation of workers and their families ahead of May Day.

Launched in celebration of the National Trades Union Congress' 60th anniversary, the bundle of special offerings that last throughout 2021 is expected to benefit more than 600,000 members and their families, and achieve savings of $20 million in total.

The deals span across various social enterprises like FairPrice Group, NTUC First Campus, NTUC Health, NTUC Income, NTUC LearningHub, Mercatus and MoneyOwl.

They include FairPrice's 50 per cent discount on six selected items weekly (online and in stores), 50-cent coffee or tea at Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare outlets, 60-course online package from NTUC LearningHub at $6 (usual price $26) and complimentary NTUC Income LUV term life insurance for the first year (coverage of $50,000).

NTUC Enterprise also announced the opening of the newly-revamped Kopitiam food court in Plaza Singapura, which presents a refreshed look.

In addition to the return of popular favourites such as Pepper Lunch Express, Mala Xiang Guo, Riverside Indonesian BBQ and Jinfu Korean Cuisine, diners can expect Michelin pedigree stalls too.

Some highlights include Singapore's first hawker stall to be awarded one Michelin star, Hawker Chan, known for its soya sauce chicken, and Michelin Bib Gourmand awardees Shi Hui Yuan and Ah Er Soup.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group who visited the stall owners at the Kopitiam outlet yesterday, said in a statement: "NTUC Enterprise serves the various needs of our community which includes daily essentials, food, education and financial security.

"Through our Union Member deals, we strengthen our resolve towards our social mission and generate further value for members and their families."