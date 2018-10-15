NTUC-run centre to partner global agency to upskill transport workers

In a move that could have a global impact, the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute here is partnering the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) in studying the impact of disruption on transport workers.

All members of ITF - which is made up of about 700 transport unions, representing more than 16 million workers from 150 countries - will potentially benefit from the research and training, said an ITF spokesman.

The institute - a labour education and training centre run by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) - will sign an agreement this week with the ITF to jointly research and suggest how workers in various transport sectors can upgrade their skills.

The partnership will be for a period of 18 months, during which the institute will provide training in better understanding the impact of disruption affecting transport workers.

Transport workers are facing unique challenges as the industry "changes beyond all recognition", said ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton.

"We must ensure that the future of work in transport is good jobs with good conditions for all," he said.

"But at the same time transport workers must be ready for the huge changes that are coming in their sector, and this means their unions must be prepared and ready to shape that change." He added that the agreement would help in working towards this.

The signing is being held in conjunction with the 44th Congress of the ITF, which held its opening ceremony at the Suntec convention centre yesterday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said technological disruption could be "harvested" to bring great progress and economic opportunities.

Mr Ng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said the labour movement here wants to ensure workers are prepared for Industry 4.0, a term referring to the digitalisation of industry.