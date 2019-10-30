NTUC’s Share-A-Textbook aims to collect 550,000 textbooks

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive of NTUC FairPrice, and Ms Indranee Rajah, Second Minister for Education, at the launch of Share-A-Textbook 2019.

More than half a million used textbooks may be made available to the community through this year's NTUC FairPrice's Share-A-Textbook initiative.

From now until end- November, members of the public are encouraged to drop off textbooks at over 170 FairPrice stores around Singapore.

Now into its 37th year, FairPrice aims to collect 550,000 textbooks.

Launched yesterday at Our Tampines Hub, Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive officer of NTUC FairPrice, said that the project hopes to engage the community to support the less fortunate and at the same time, promote sustainability by reusing and recycling books.

The event was officiated by Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah.

Mr Seah, who is also a Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, said: "As the project enters its 37th year, we have increased the target for textbook collection to create a greater positive impact on both our society and for the environment."

He also urged the community to come forward to volunteer their time to the project.

More that 1,200 volunteers are needed to assist in different areas such as logistics, mass community collection and the sorting and distribution of textbooks. An estimate of about 7,200 man-hours are needed.

To date, almost 700 volunteers have come forward to support the project.

The donated textbooks will be made available first to about 25,000 students, aged seven to 16, from low-income families on Dec 7 at Our Tampines Hub.

The books will then be offered to the public on Dec 8 at the same location.

WHERE TO DONATE

Used textbooks can be dropped off at all FairPrice supermarkets, including FairPrice Finest supermarkets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, Warehouse Club and FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso service stations.

Additional donation points include Tampines Changkat Community Club, Tampines North Community Club, and Tampines West Community Club.