NUH drug trial helps patients with hepatitis B

Mr Tan Koon How was cured after taking part in the trial.

For more than 15 years, Mr Tan Koon How took a pill daily to suppress the hepatitis B virus and prevent it from causing more damage to his liver.

But in 2014, the 57-year-old was cured after taking part in a 48-week long clinical trial.

The treatment involved combining Interferon, an injection already used to treat hepatitis B, with Tenofovir, an oral medication Mr Tan took between 2012 and 2014 for the disease.

The trial by the National University Hospital (NUH), which is ongoing, yielded an 11 per cent success rate. As of this year, 27 out of 260 patients from five hospitals here, including NUH, have been cured. They showed no sign of the virus six months after the treatment ended.

In comparison, patients taking only Interferon have a 3 per cent success rate. It was 2 per cent after six years of treatment with just oral medication.

The patients in the study had been taking oral medication, some for more than 10 years, to control the condition.

The study was led by Professor Lim See Gee, senior consultant of gastroenterology and hepatology at NUH. It will be one of many presented at the Singapore Hepatology Conference, held today and tomorrow at Suntec Singapore. Some 3.6 per cent of the population is infected with hepatitis B.