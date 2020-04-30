Number of coronavirus infections in Singapore now at 15,641, with 5 new clusters, 690 new cases

Singapore recorded 690 new Covid-19 infections and five new clusters yesterday, as the total number of cases here crossed the 15,000 mark.

Among the new infections are 679 foreign workers, of whom 660 live in dormitories and 19 outside of such facilities.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 15,641.

There are now 13,354 foreign workers from dormitories who have been infected, or 4.1 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents here.

Of the 11 new cases not involving work permit holders, six are Singaporeans and permanent residents and five are work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

In this category, both the number of cases and the number of cases not linked to others are going down.

NURSE

One of the new cases is a 23-year-old Malaysian nurse from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She reported onset of symptoms last Thursday and tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Prior to hospital admission, she was mostly on medical leave and had gone to work for only a few hours.

For the third consecutive day, there were no imported cases, and 63 per cent of the new infections were linked to existing clusters.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the unlinked cases.

Nearly a fifth of the new cases were linked to the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol. The largest cluster in Singapore saw 134 new infections yesterday and it now has 2,436 cases in all.

Two of the new clusters are foreign worker dormitories operated by Poh Wah Group.

Shaw Road Dormitory has 11 infections after five new ones were linked to six previous cases there, while 33 Senoko Way Dormitory was linked to seven earlier cases.

The remaining three new clusters are all in industrial zones.

The cluster at 11 Defu Lane 1 has 28 cases, 182 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 has 24, and 106 International Road has 13.

There were 62 people discharged yesterday, making it a total of 1,188 people who have recovered.

Of the 1,714 cases still in hospital, 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 12,725 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Fourteen people have died from complications due to the Covid-19 virus - the two recent fatalities announced on Monday night were both Singaporean men in their 80s.