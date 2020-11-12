By the numbers
The qualitative study of 25 maids here revealed several issues with job matching and workload
$672
Average monthly salary
14½ hours
Average time spent working a day
10 hours
Average time spent on caregiving tasks a day
1.7 days
Average rest days each month
1 in 5
Said needs of their care recipients were different from what was described during hiring stage
13 out of 25
Said they had to wake up more than twice every night
14 out of 25
Said their care recipients' conditions worsened during the time they were looking after them
