By the numbers

The qualitative study of 25 maids here revealed several issues with job matching and workload

$672

Average monthly salary

14½ hours

Average time spent working a day

10 hours

Average time spent on caregiving tasks a day

1.7 days

Average rest days each month

1 in 5

Said needs of their care recipients were different from what was described during hiring stage

13 out of 25

Said they had to wake up more than twice every night

14 out of 25

Said their care recipients' conditions worsened during the time they were looking after them