Nurse one of seven new community cases, with two new clusters

One of the seven new coronavirus patients from the community confirmed yesterday is an Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) nurse.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 31-year-old Singaporean man had gone to work before being admitted to hospital. He was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday and warded at NTFGH.

He was one of two Singaporeans confirmed to have Covid-19 yesterday.

The other Singaporean, a 66-year-old man, was swabbed as he works at a dormitory. He is linked to a cluster at The Leo dormitory.

Of the seven new community cases, four were picked up as a result of proactive screening, while three were tested when they reported sick.

Other than the Singaporeans, the community cases consist of two work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Two are asymptomatic and were detected as part of the screening of workers in essential services.

Another case was swabbed as he works at a dormitory, although he is also asymptomatic.

Investigations are ongoing for the last two patients, who are linked to a new Keppel Shipyard cluster.

MOH announced two new clusters yesterday.

The first, in Keppel Shipyard in Pioneer, has three infections. The second, a Tuas dormitory at 52 Tech Park Crescent, has a total of seven confirmed cases.

In all, 191 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 42,623.

Yesterday's number is lower than the average of 209 new cases per day reported in the past seven days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up 184 cases.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The average unlinked community cases per day has remained stable at two per day in the past two weeks.

A total of 189 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,109 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

191

New cases

7

New cases in community

42,623

Total cases

304

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

36,288

Total recovered

189

Total in hospital

1

In intensive care unit