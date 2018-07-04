Nurse who impersonated a doctor and molested woman pleads guilty

The doctor on duty had already left when a 28-year-old woman and her husband visited a clinic in Yishun at 8.40pm on May 11 last year.

But a male staff nurse pretended to be a doctor and carried out inappropriate tests, including an unnecessary electrocardiogram (ECG), during which he unclasped her bra and touched her chest.

She stopped him and then told her 33-year-old husband, who had been waiting outside the consultation room.

Yesterday, Muhammad Ruzaini Johari, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation in the State Court.

On that day, Ruzaini had been alone working on administrative tasks when the couple entered the clinic. As the lights were on, they had thought the clinic was still open.

The woman complained of a headache, earache and sore throat. Ruzaini told her to go into the consultation room, where he sat in the doctor's chair.

After a brief examination with the stethoscope and blood pressure monitor, he asked her to lie down, facing up. He lifted her blouse and pressed her exposed stomach area, down to near her groin.

She was embarrassed but did not protest as she thought Ruzaini was a doctor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Marshall Lim told the court that Ruzaini then took an ECG device, used to measure a person's heart activity.

The test was not necessary but he was "thrilled by the prospect of being able to get (the woman) to expose her breasts to him", said DPP Lim.

He lifted her blouse and unclasped her bra, placing the ECG electrodes on her breasts, wrists and ankles.

She confronted him, removed the electrodes, got dressed and left the room. She burst into tears and told her husband what happened.

Ruzaini begged them not to call the police but to no avail.

He will return to court today for sentencing. For outraging a woman's modesty, Ruzaini can be jailed up to two years and fined or caned.