Nurses help 995 callers in giving life-saving aid

When she was 10, Ms Geraldine Goh's father had a cardiac arrest in a carpark. He later died because no one knew how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

With this in mind, Ms Goh applied to be seconded to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in 2014.

She was then a nurse at National University Hospital.

Nurses have been stationed at the SCDF operations centre since 2011, to guide 995 callers and tell them what to do in an emergency, and the arrangement is paying off.

The initiative started with four nurses from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in 2011.

Since then, the portion of cardiac arrest victims who were given CPR by members of the public has risen from 22 per cent in 2011 to 54.1 per cent in 2015.

At the SCDF operations centre in Ubi Avenue 4, Ms Goh, 30, a senior staff nurse, helps to guide 995 callers on what to do in an emergency.

She said: "If there's a cardiac arrest case, someone can at least try to do something to save the person.

"I believe my dad would still be alive today if someone had performed CPR on him immediately."

Ms Goh recalled a case this year when a young couple called 995 after the man's father collapsed from a cardiac arrest in Punggol.

Ms Goh told the wife to get the automated external defibrillator available at the void deck and taught the husband to carry out CPR. The man's father was resuscitated successfully.

Last year, SingHealth - which operates institutions including SGH - signed an agreement with SCDF to increase the number of SingHealth nurses seconded to SCDF to 14.

SCDF chief medical officer Lieutenant-Colonel Shalini Arulanandam said the nurses have helped to improve operational efficiency.

Ms Goh said the nurses have also come up with suggestions on what questions to ask to better understand what is happening during the emergency.

For example, instead of asking the caller if the victim is breathing, they can ask the caller to see if the person's belly is rising and falling.

The nurses can also access the National Electronic Health Record, and relay to paramedics medical information such as the patient's medical history and drug allergies.

Nurses who are posted to SCDF find it difficult to get the information they need to assess a patient's condition.

In a hospital, they meet their patients face to face. But at the SCDF operations centre, they have to rely on the caller.

Ms Goh said it is crucial to stay calm when handling 995 calls. People can get very anxious, especially when an infant or child is involved, she said, but operators have to stay calm so the person calling will listen to instructions.