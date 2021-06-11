Nursing aide at Balestier home among 2 unlinked community cases

A 29-year-old nursing aide who works at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Balestier is one of the two new unlinked cases in the community reported yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Indian national was asymptomatic and received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on April 23, and his second dose on May 14.

He was swabbed on Tuesday as part of the nursing home's surveillance testing for its staff, and he tested positive the next day.

His serology test is also positive.

The other unlinked case is a 74-year-old Singaporean man who works at a sundry store at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre.

He received his first vaccine shot on March 16, and the second dose on April 6.

The man developed a cough on Tuesday. He had a sore throat the next day and went to see a doctor on the same day. MOH said he was immediately isolated after his antigen rapid test was positive.

His polymerase chain reaction test also came back positive and his serology test result is pending.

LINKED CASES

The two linked cases in the community include a 40-year-old Malaysian who works as a baker at St Leaven at Takashimaya shopping mall. He tested positive on Wednesday.

The man, who received his first dose of the vaccine on May 31, was asymptomatic and is a family member of a 35-year-old Malaysian woman who works as a retail assistant at Four Leaves.

The other case in the community is a 40-year-old inmate at Changi Prison Complex, who is a close contact of a cook at the prison.

He developed a cough and sore throat on Monday after being quarantined on May 13.

He has preliminarily tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus, bringing the number of cases in the Changi Prison Complex cluster to 16.

There were also nine imported cases, including two Singaporeans and five permanent residents.

Separately, MOH has closed a cluster linked to a private-hire Grab driver. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

13 New cases

2 Community, linked

2 Community, unlinked

9 Imported

150 In hospital

34 Deaths

61750 Total recovered

62236 Total cases