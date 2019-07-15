NUS graduates overcome obstacles

National University of Singapore (NUS) student Noor Loic Satar did not always do well in school.

The 26-year-old described himself as a "terrible student".

He also had his share of obstacles and difficulties, such as when he lost his mother to cancer at age 11.

Mr Loic remembers he was almost suspended from school twice in secondary school, but things changed after his discipline master gave him a wake-up call.

Mr Loic then put an effort into his studies and did so well that his school offered him a spot in the Express stream.

But he chose to remain in the Normal (Academic) stream.

He continued to excel in Singapore Polytechnic, winning awards and scholarships to fund his studies there.

Mr Loic juggled studies and part-time work. He even worked every day in his second last semester in NUS.

He told TNP he had wanted to do it on his own, and he also did not want to not put any financial burden on his family.

His hard work eventually paid off.

Mr Loic will be graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing) with Honours (Highest Distinction) on Tuesday.

He credits his late mother as his source of motivation.

Said Mr Loic: "She always told me values were important, such as respect and humility.

"Even if you are doing well, don't forget where you came from."

For another student, Miss Jasmine Goh, balancing studies and sports was not easy, but she graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences with Honours - Communications and New Media (Highest Distinction) last week.

AWARD

Miss Goh, who was offered the NUS Sports Scholarship, also earned the Athlete of the Year Award (Distinction) at the NUS Student Life Awards 2019.

The 23-year-old told TNP that she has always loved sports, especially handball.

Miss Goh remembers the lowest point in her life was when she fractured her left forearm in 2017 during a handball match between NUS and Nanyang Technological University.

She was unable to play handball for three to four months, and she even missed an opportunity to go to a training camp in Japan.

Miss Goh said: "(The threat of) losing the scholarship was secondary. I was more worried that I couldn't play handball anymore."

But with the support of her friends and teammates, she bounced back and also became captain of the NUS handball team in her final year.

She felt that the title is a testament of what she went through.

Miss Goh is currently training for a competition in August and also for the Singapore Handball Open tournament at the end of the year.

She said: "Handball is a sport I have loved, and I don't see myself stopping any time soon."