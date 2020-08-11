NUS-ISS Virtual Learning Festival to help career transition

Into its sixth year, the annual Learning Day organised by the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS-ISS) will deliver a digitalised and immersive experience at the first NUS-ISS Virtual Learning Festival 2020.

The four-day event, held in conjunction with the nationwide SkillsFuture Month, will be presented live online from today to Aug 14.

With the theme "Empowering Skills and Career Transformation", the line-up includes over 40 complimentary sessions by NUS-ISS lecturers and guest speakers, engaging virtual exhibits and a live performance by homegrown musicians Jack & Rai.

Mr Khoong Chan Meng, CEO of NUS-ISS, said: "The Virtual Learning Festival aims to enable Singaporeans and a global audience to navigate their future skills and career pathways. Curated specially for the event, the variety of topics offered are succinctly delivered live as interactive learning snippets so as to help fresh graduates, PMETs and mid-career professionals understand the skills and competencies required to pivot toward the digital economy."

The inaugural NUS-ISS Virtual Learning Festival features nine curated tracks - Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation & Leadership, Digital Products & Platforms, Digital Marketing & Design Thinking, Data Science, Smart Health, Smart Systems and Career Transformation.

With Career Transformation taking centre stage, a blend of career coaching talks will give an in depth overview on six new NUS-ISS SGUnited Skills (SGUS) Programmes, Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP) and Industry Initiatives that cater to both jobseekers and employers.

Visit www.iss.nus.edu.sg/learning-festival for more information on the NUS-ISS Virtual Learning Festival 2020 and sign-up details.