NUS key survey findings on sexual misconduct

While giving more voice to victims of sexual misconduct, the National University of Singapore (NUS) should also provide some form of support to the accused.

A survey of its 39,000 students, in which 5,200 responded, found that 94 per cent felt help, such as legal advice and rehabilitation, should be available to those accused and found guilty of offences.

Almost 90 per cent felt the severity of the offence should be the main factor determining penalties for offenders.

Spiking the drink of victims to take advantage of them topped the list of scenarios, with 94 per cent selecting it as the most severe (see chart, right).

Other key findings include: