NUS molester jailed after Chief Justice overturns probation sentence

Terence Siow was convicted last year of molesting a 28-year-old woman on an MRT station escalator. He was initially given 21 months of supervised probation and 150 hours of community service.

Even after he was arrested for molesting a woman, he was in denial and claimed the contact was accidental.

And instead of dealing with his behaviour, he tried to settle the case out of court as he was worried about his future career.

Terence Siow Kai Yuan, 24, an applied mathematics undergrad at the National University of Singapore (NUS), later had a nightmare about going to jail.

Now his nightmare has become a reality.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon jailed Siow for two weeks yesterday, overturning the 21-month supervised probation and 150 hours of community service handed out by District Judge Jasvender Kaur last September.

Siow had pleaded guilty to outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman on an MRT station escalator on Sept 12, 2018. Two similar charges were taken into consideration.

Siow sat beside the woman on a train on the North East Line and touched her thigh. When she moved away from him, he touched her again.

When she alighted at Serangoon station, he followed her and touched her buttocks on the escalator.

He fled after she turned and shouted at him. But he was arrested a few days later after she made a police report.

According to court documents, Siow has distorted perspectives on sexuality and an issue with pornography. He also admitted to touching other women on public transport since starting university in August 2016. He was never caught, which emboldened him.

In sentencing Siow to probation, Judge Kaur cited his good academic performance, which highlighted his "potential to excel in life", and familial support as factors indicating his "extremely strong propensity for reform".

The case sparked debate over whether the sentence was adequate. Law Minister K. Shanmugam said he was surprised by the sentence but called on people to "avoid casting aspersions" on the judge.

FEAR OF JAIL

The prosecution's appeal against the sentence was heard in the High Court last month.

Laying out a three-limbed framework in a video conference yesterday, the Chief Justice found that while Siow had sought psychiatric treatment, it was more for his fear of jail and having his future ruined.

He also noted that he did not think Siow's parents "are in a position to play a significant part in (addressing) the root of his problem".

He added: "In all the circumstances, I have come to a different conclusion than (Judge Kaur) and find the circumstances are such that (Siow) has failed to demonstrate an extremely strong propensity for reform.

"Rehabilitation is simply not the key sentencing consideration in these circumstances, and probation, which places rehabilitation at the front and centre of the court's deliberation, would not be an appropriate sentencing option."

Chief Justice Menon added there was a need for deterrence of such acts on public transport.

"It is critical (Siow) and other like-minded prospective offenders clearly understand that such misconduct, which is offensive and demeaning to the victim, no matter how minor the intrusion, will almost invariably attract a sharp punitive response.

"The fact that he has managed as well as he has in many areas of his life should not detract from the reality of his distorted perspectives on sexuality, social boundaries and the need to treat women respectfully."

In October 2018, an NUS Board of Discipline imposed mandatory counselling on Siow and suspended him for one semester.

Responding to queries from The New Paper, an NUS spokesman said yesterday that Siow had been on leave of absence since January and may face a new Board of Discipline if new information was disclosed in the appeal proceedings.

CLOSURE FOR VICTIM

The victim, Ms Karmen Siew, told TNP she was thankful for the closure the new judgment has given her.

"I am grateful for the (prosecution's) decision to appeal, appreciative that he was not sentenced as a juvenile, relieved that this chapter has come to a close," she said.

"What are good grades without morals, and intelligence without ethics? An intelligent criminal is far more dangerous than a stupid one."

She also had a message for other victims. She said: "Whether or not you decide to report your case to the authorities or keep it to yourself, I hope you will get your closure.

"Your mental health is important, and you are no weaker for deciding to keep your scars to yourself."

For each count of outrage of modesty, Siow could have been jailed for up to two years, fined and/or caned.