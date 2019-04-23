Singapore

NUS peeping tom case: Victim's action may come under new 'doxxing' laws

Samuel Sashant Devaraj
Apr 23, 2019 06:00 am

While the attention surrounding Ms Monica Baey's Instagram stories has caused a furore, one aspect that may have escaped attention is her decision to post the perpetrator's Instagram profile online.

The post included his name, photographs of him, his faculty at university, as well as his place of employment.

Lawyers The New Paper spoke to yesterday said this could be an offence under changes to the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) proposed in Parliament earlier this month.

While current laws are worded broadly, the proposed "doxxing" laws make it clear that publishing identifiable information with the intention to harass is an offence.

Lawyer Fong Wei Li said: "Under the new laws, which are yet to come into force, the information that was posted online can be deemed to cause harassment if the intention to do so can be proven."

Lawyer Gloria James also agreed that Ms Baey's action could come under "doxxing".

Former student: Expulsion from NUS usually involves academic dishonesty

She added: "If she (Ms Baey) wishes to share her story, she could have done so without crossing the line as she does him more damage."

Mr Fong said that even though Ms Baey was a victim of a crime, it would not make a difference under Poha.

He also added that it is for the perpetrator to take action against Ms Baey if he feels that he has been harassed or alarmed by her actions. - SAMUEL DEVARAJ

