NUS president admits school 'fell short' in sex misconduct case

National University of Singapore (NUS) president Tan Eng Chye acknowledged the university's mistakes in handling a sexual misconduct case recently.

In a letter to NUS alumni yesterday, he also apologised for NUS taking notice of the victim's concerns only after she surfaced them on social media.

Professor Tan said: "We fell short in providing her support from the start, and we apologise. We hope to set things right.

"NUS does not condone nor tolerate any form of sexual misconduct on our campuses, and we will take a hard stand on unacceptable behaviour to keep our students safe."

Last Friday, third-year undergraduate Monica Baey, 23, voiced her unhappiness on Instagram over what she felt was insufficient punishment for a student who filmed her showering in Eusoff Hall last November.

The police gave the student, identified by Miss Baey as Mr Nicholas Lim, 23, a 12-month conditional warning.

NUS also suspended him for a semester, ordered mandatory counselling, banned him from Eusoff Hall and told him to write an apology letter to Miss Baey.

Last Saturday, NUS said it would convene a committee to review the disciplinary process and support frameworks.

A third-year student, 20, told The New Paper the review was long overdue. She said: "There has not been enough campus conversation about sexual assault and violence because of how NUS has treated sexual assault cases in the past."

Miss Faith Chew, 23, a final- year student, believes NUS is taking a stronger stand against sexual misconduct.

"It does send out a stronger message that such behaviour will no longer be condoned. Knowing this might lower the chances of such acts makes me feel a little safer."

Another female student, 21, who was not entirely convinced by NUS's response, said: "Only time will tell if they actually do take a hard stand. But the review is a good first step."

Ms Anisha Joseph, head of Aware's Sexual Assault Care Centre, believes NUS is heading in the right direction.

"All universities need to periodically review their policies and practices, soliciting feedback from students, staff and faculty," she said.

But she noted many officials often do not have the proper training to handle such cases.