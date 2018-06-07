NUS reclaims top spot as Asia's top university

The National University of Singapore (NUS), which lost out to the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in a worldwide ranking last year, has reclaimed its perch as Asia's top university this year.

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released this morning, NUS climbed from 15th position last year to 11th this year, dislodging NTU, which moved back one spot to 12th.

Singapore Management University was placed 500th. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology remains the world leader for the seventh consecutive year.

The World University Rankings employs six performance indicators to assess a university's strengths in research, teaching, employability and internationalisation.

QS said NUS has risen primarily due to improvements in its research performance. It improves its score for citations per faculty - which QS uses to measure institutional research impact - from 66.2/100 to 72.8/100.

NUS also maintains its position as the 11th in the world for academic reputation, an indicator that is based on the expert opinions of more than 83,000 academics globally.

It achieved the world's 18th-best score for employer reputation, which is based on the insights of more than 42,000 employers about the quality of an institution's graduates.

NUS, NTU and SMU scored 100/100 for international faculty ratio.

However, NTU retains its status as Singapore's strongest research institution, scoring 87.5/100 for citations per faculty - placing it 47th in the world.

NTU also remained third in the Times Higher Education ranking of young universities under 50 years old, which was released last night.

NTU president Professor Subra Suresh said: "As the only Singapore university listed in the under-50 ranking, NTU is leading a new generation of young, agile and forward-thinking universities that are championing high-impact research and innovative teaching methods."

Mr Ben Sowter, QS research director, said of Singapore's two leading institutions: "For a young nation of only 5.6m people to be home to two of the world's top fifteen institutions is remarkable.

"If they can embrace collaboration, there seems very little that NUS and NTU may not be able to achieve together."

Top 15 universities in the world

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Stanford University

3. Harvard University

4. California Institute of Technology

5. University of Oxford

6. University of Cambridge

7. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)

8. Imperial College London

9. University of Chicago

10. University College London

11. National University of Singapore

12. Nanyang Technological University

13. Princeton University

14. Cornell University

15. Yale University