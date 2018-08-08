NUS Scale hosts 100-strong student contingent from UAE

The National University of Singapore (NUS) hosted its largest United Arab Emirates (UAE) student delegation to date last month.

One hundred students at the undergraduate and high school levels took part in the exchange programme, which was organised by the NUS School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (NUS Scale) and supported by the UAE's Ministry of Education.

Professor Wei Kwok Kee, dean of NUS Scale, said: "We promote lifelong learning at NUS Scale, and this includes starting young and crossing borders."

During the programme, students attended lectures conducted by both NUS faculty members and industry professionals on themes related to Industry 4.0, or the digitalisation of the manufacturing sector.

Issues explored during the exchange programme included innovation, entrepreneurship, robotics, digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The UAE students who took part in the exchange programme organised by NUS Scale were at the undergraduate and high-school levels. PHOTO: NUS SCALE

Learning also continued outside the classroom - the students visited Jurong Island, Marina Barrage and the Singapore Maritime Gallery as part of the programme.

INSPIRATION

These visits were an inspiration for Ahmad Ghalaita, who is studying at the Al Resalah International School of Science.

The 17-year-old from Dubai said: "We learned how Singapore manages its water resources and needs, and how the city uses NEWater for industrial use."

They also checked out places of interest, such as Sultan Mosque, the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Lazarus Island.

However, it was not just these famous landmarks that Noura Salem Al Hashmi, a student at Mariam Bint Sultan School, noticed.

"A key highlight was getting to see Singaporeans in the heartlands, when we visited rental flats in Bukit Merah for a learning journey," the 15-year-old from Abu Dhabi said.

The UAE Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Omar Abdulla Balfaqeeh, said at a dinner hosted for the students at NUS' Bukit Timah campus: "Such visits help to foster the sharing of knowledge, best practices and cultural understanding between the UAE and Singapore."

He added: "We look forward to working and learning from Singapore in more of such visits in the future."