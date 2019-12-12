NUS student charged for allegedly taking photos of women showering

Another student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been suspended for alleged sexual misconduct.

Ryan You Jun Chao, 25, is alleged to have trespassed into a female toilet at a university hostel twice this year to take photos of two students showering.

The hostel cannot be named to protect the victims' identities.

You was hauled to court on Oct 30 and slapped with two charges each for criminal trespass and insulting a woman's modesty.

He was back in court yesterday for a further mention of the case.

According to court documents, You committed the offences involving the first victim on the morning of Valentine's Day at about 7.15am, and the second victim in the early hours of March 5 at about 2.15am.

It also said he used his mobile phone to take the photos.

HOLIDAY WITH GIRLFRIEND

Court records showed that You was previously granted permission to leave Singapore by the court to go on a holiday with his girlfriend and her family to Yangon, Myanmar, from Dec 22 to Jan 2 next year.

As part of the conditions to leave Singapore, he has to provide additional bail of $5,000.

In response to queries from the media, an NUS spokesman said a no-contact order has been imposed on You, and support and assistance were immediately offered to the victims when the school learnt of the incidents.

He added the two incidents took place before tougher sanctions against sexual misconduct were introduced at NUS.

"NUS does not condone nor tolerate any form of sexual misconduct on our campuses," he said.

"Penalties imposed on this student by a Board of Discipline include suspension, deferred graduation, mandatory counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

"These disciplinary sanctions will be part of the student's formal educational record at the university."

You is currently out on bail and is expected to be back in court for a hearing to plead guilty on Jan 20 next year.

If convicted for insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both, for each charge.

If convicted for criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,500, or both, for each charge.