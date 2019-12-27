NUS student charged with taking upskirt videos given leave of absence

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student was hauled to court on Tuesday for allegedly taking upskirt videos of women on campus, at an MRT station and other locations between April and August this year.

The latest in a spate of young offenders taken to court over such offences, Luah Chao Zhi, 23, has also been placed on a mandatory leave of absence since Sept 2, following an internal investigation by the school.

Luah, who faces five counts of insulting a woman's modesty, will appear before an NUS board of discipline next month.

He is accused of intruding on the privacy of 31 unknown women by taking upskirt videos of them using a mobile phone at various locations between April and August this year.

He had also allegedly gone on a spree on Aug 23, taking two upskirt videos at Haw Par Villa MRT station at 9.40am, and two more videos on campus at 11.55am and 3.15pm.

His case has been adjourned until Jan 14 next year.

For each charge of insulting the modesty of a woman, Luah can be jailed for up to a year and fined if convicted.

Universities here have taken steps to improve campus safety and support for victims of sexual misconduct after a public outcry over undergraduate Monica Baey's Peeping Tom case.

In a statement yesterday, NUS said it takes a strong stand against any form of sexual misconduct.

Any such offences committed after June 13 are subject to tougher penalties, such as a minimum one-year suspension, a formal annotation on the student's official transcript, and immediate expulsion for severe or aggravated cases. - KOK YUFENG