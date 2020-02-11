NUS students face suspension, expulsion if they flout virus measures

First-time offenders in NUS will be suspended for a month.

Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) who flout any of the control measures that the university has implemented against the coronavirus may face suspension and expulsion.

In an online post, Associate Professor Stella Tan, senior director at the Office of Student Conduct, said errant students can be reported via e-mail at studentconduct@nus.edu.sg

She said: "The disciplinary sanctions for students are provided for under Statute 6 (Discipline with Respect to Students).

"First-time offender will be suspended immediately for up to a month. Non-compliance with any of the control measures implemented by NUS is considered an offence, and disciplinary action will be taken against staff and students."

As for what happens if a student fails to comply again, she said: "Sanctions will include suspension and expulsion."

NUS is not the only local university taking such measures after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition was raised to orange last week.

Other local universities are also taking measures such as moving lectures online and making temperature taking compulsory for students and visitors.

Students from NUS, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU) received circulars informing them of the measures last week.

According to the NUS and SMU circulars, all courses that have enrolment of more than 50 students will move online, and no in-person classes will be conducted, starting yesterday.

NTU will also be replacing large lectures with alternative modes of learning, such as live-streaming or online access.

MOVE ONLINE

SMU added that all core and pre-assigned first-year courses will also move online by Feb 17.

For the SMU students who have mid-term assessments planned for the next few weeks, the university will work with the schools and all faculty involved to ensure that each assessment venue is capped to a maximum of 50 people.

Third- to fifth-year students from NTU's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine were notified via e-mail that all clinical postings have been suspended until further notice.TNP understands that all medical postings for Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine students at NUS have also been suspended.

An update from the NUS dean of students said precautions have been taken to ensure that events and activities are kept small.

Associate Professor Leong Ching posted on Sunday: "In some residential colleges, you will see a board with 50 magnets outside the dining hall.

"Each person going in will take one, have his meal and put it back. If all 50 are taken, the next person will have to wait till someone inside finishes up.

"In another hall, study rooms will now have only 50 chairs. Others will see 50 chairs marked with stickers, and students will be allowed only to sit on these."