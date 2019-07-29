NYP students champions at N.E.mation!

(From left) The winning ATT team comprises students Elson Tan Wei Da, Jonathan Ho Xu Kai, Jonathan Lee Jun Wee and Justyn Tan Ren Jie.

Nanyang Polytechnic's animation and visual effects students came out on top in the Youth Category at the recently concluded N.E.mation! 2019.

Third-year students Jonathan Lee Jun Wee, 21, Jonathan Ho Xu Kai, 19, Justyn Tan Ren Jie, 20, and Elson Tan Wei Da, 19, formed their team, ATT, to compete in N.E.mation!, an annual inter-school digital animation competition organised by Nexus.

Though they participated only to gain experience, ATT emerged as the first Youth Category champion among 700 entries and over 1,300 participants.

Each ATT member was awarded $1,000 and an internship with either CraveFX or Big 3 Media in Singapore.

Mr Ho told The New Paper: "I was really happy when we got first place as I was not expecting it.

"Since all the other teams produced excellent animations, I knew it was going to be a tough fight."

This year's competition explored the theme, We Keep Singapore Strong, where participants created digital animation clips encouraging Singaporeans to put Total Defence into action.

The ATT members, with the guidance of lecturers and industry mentors, developed their winning clip, There Is A Day, while attending regular classes and juggling schoolwork.

There Is A Day highlights the unique occasions celebrated in Singapore, such as Racial Harmony Day and National Day, and urges Singaporeans to play their part for the nation beyond these special times.