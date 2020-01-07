O-level results to be out on Jan 13

The GCE O-level results will be released next Monday, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday in a statement.

School candidates can get their results from their respective schools from 2pm onwards while private candidates will receive their individual results by post to the address provided by them during the registration period.

Private candidates eligible for SingPass can also use their SingPass accounts to receive their results online on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) website.

The Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will open from 3pm on results day and close on Jan 17 at 4pm. Posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 4 through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) on the JAE website or via SMS to the Singapore mobile number provided during registration.

LIST

Eligible applicants who sat for the 2019 GCE O-level examination will receive a list of their GCE O-level examination results, the courses they are eligible to apply for under the JAE, and their JAE personal identification number to submit their application via the JAE-IS.

Those posted to junior colleges and Millennia Institute are to report to their institutions on Feb 5, while those posted to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive a letter from their respective institutions for enrolment details.

Students who have accepted JC offers through the Direct School Admission and those received conditional offers through ITE and Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise will not be eligible for JAE.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP), an alternative to the Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) route, will also be open from 2pm on results day and close on Jan 17 at 4pm.

The PFP posting results will be released at 2pm on Jan 21 through the PFP website.