O-level scores of poly grads will no longer be part of uni admissions

Polytechnic graduates applying to the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) from 2020 will no longer have their O-level scores considered as part of their admissions, with the exception of some courses.

The changes to the University Admissions Score (UAS), a framework used by Autonomous Universities (AUs) to rank and benchmark applicants, will drop the requirement of 20 per cent weightage given to O-level results, announced the Ministry of Education yesterday.

In the current system, only NUS and NTU compute the UAS to comprise 80 per cent of the poly grade point average (GPA) and 20 per cent of the O-level results.

The other four AUs do not "hardcode" O-level results when evaluating polytechnic applicants, and instead consider various factors such as GPA, aptitude tests and interview performances, and take into account O-level results only where relevant, said MOE.

Speaking on these changes, Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah said: "This, along with other initiatives such as the Discretionary Admissions, is in line with the other changes we have made to our education system to allow students with different learning styles to be evaluated more holistically.

"It also better recognises late-bloomers and creates more opportunities for those who flourish after discovering their interest when they are older."

MOE also said the change is due to a more diverse profile of polytechnic upgraders.

Close to a quarter of all students who enter poly do not possess O-level qualifications - for example, students who enter via the Polytechnic Foundation Programme.

Some Institute of Technical Education graduates also pursue a diploma without having done O levels.

However, MOE added that AUs can continue to impose subject-specific prerequisites or refer to specific subjects or modules to ascertain the applicants' suitability for the course that they are applying for.

NTU's provost Ling San said that each year, the university sees more applicants with poly diploma qualifications without having taken the O levels.

Agreeing with the change, Professor Ling said: "Given the diversity of students' prior backgrounds, it would be fairer to look at mainly their polytechnic results for university admission, but we will still consider their O-level results where applicable."

Mr Muhammad Haziq, 25, is a final-year social work student at NUS. Although he did well in both poly and secondary school, he too welcomes the change.

He said: "O levels are a thing of the past once you get into a poly.

"I don't think it is fair for those who did not do well for O levels but aced poly to be penalised when applying for a university." - ADELINE TAN