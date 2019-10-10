Obamas coming to speak at events in December

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will speak at two separate events in Singapore in December.

The power couple, who were voted the most admired man and woman by Singaporeans in a YouGov poll two years in a row, will be part of a series of business events organised by The Growth Faculty.

Mr Obama will speak at the Singapore Expo on Dec 16 while the former first lady has been scheduled to speak at the same venue on Dec 14. The event will be Mr Obama's first public business event in Singapore.

The former president will be sharing his experience about his time in the White House and his thoughts on leadership in the world, according to The Growth Faculty website. Tickets for Mr Obama's talk range from $345 to $1,295 for non-members of The Growth Faculty.

Mrs Obama will be sharing about her experiences in her personal memoir, Becoming, which was published last year. Tickets range from $345 to $895 for non-members. Tickets for both events can be purchased on website.

While this is his first public business event here, it is not the first time Mr Obama has visited Singapore. He made a short stopover here last year where he had dinner with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and met a group of youth leaders from South-east Asia. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR