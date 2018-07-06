oBike given more time to remove bikes from public spaces

Employees of a recycling company helping to unload a lorry with oBikes meant for recycling.

Bike-sharing company oBike has been given more time to remove its two-wheelers from public spaces.

It has until the end of the month to remove some 70,000 bicycles, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday, one day after the expiry of its initial deadline.

An LTA spokesman said the extension was given because oBike, which is being wound up, had made "preliminary efforts" in its commitment to remove the bikes.

It has progressively appointed three vendors and, as of Wednesday, removed about 1,000 bicycles, the spokesman said.

"LTA will monitor the situation closely and step in to remove the remaining bicycles only if oBike fails to do so by the end of this month," she added.

Town councils told The Straits Times that while oBikes' two-wheelers can still be found in their neighbourhoods, the number has decreased over the last few days.

A Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesman said about two-thirds of them are gone from the estates under its charge, most of which were removed in the last two days .

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council chairman Zainal Sapari said he had noticed a "visible decrease" in the number of oBikes in the estate.

Others, such as the Marine Parade and Bishan Toa-Payoh town councils, have yet to see a noticeable difference.

Liquidators from business advisory firm FTI Consulting have been appointed to handle the winding up of oBike. In a statement yesterday, the firm said Mr Joshua James Taylor and Mr Yit Chee Wah, both from FTI Consulting, were identified as the provisional liquidators.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday it would work closely with the LTA to see if the liquidation process poses any obstacles to oBike keeping its promise to refund users. It has received 1,096 complaints from the users asking for refunds.

In a statement, Mr Taylor and Mr Yit said: "The provisional liquidators are aware of the media reports surrounding the refunds requested by deposit holders."

They said they will be liaising with oBike's director, as well as shareholders and founders, on whether refunds can be made.

Further updates will be given to users in due course, they said, adding that questions can be e-mailed to obike@fticonsulting.com.

The LTA said it will work with Case and the Personal Data Protection Commission - as well as the liquidators and oBike's global office - to ensure oBike exits the market responsibly.