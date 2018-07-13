oBike users can submit deposit claims online

oBike users with unrefunded deposits can submit their claims online to liquidators, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday.

Case executive director Loy York Jiun said in a statement that the liquidators of oBike have announced that affected consumers with existing deposits with the bike-sharing company should submit their claims with their supporting documents such as credit card statements at https://www.obikedepositholders.com/

"The liquidators will examine and adjudicate on all claims received," he said.

Customers who have questions about the claim submission process can contact Case for further assistance.

oBike owes $6.3 million in deposits as well as more than $140,000 in fines to town councils.

Its sudden closure had left users wondering if their deposit would be refunded, with users having to make a deposit of up to $49 to use oBike's services.

Case had last week said that the deposits had been used by oBike to fund its operations.