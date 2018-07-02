oBike working with relevant parties on deposit refunds

Bike-sharing firm oBike, which shut down operations abruptly last week, is working closely with relevant parties on a solution to refund the deposits of its users.

The beleaguered Chinese-founded company, in a statement yesterday, apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected parties and said it is working at resolving the various concerns raised over the past week.

It assured users that the refund process will be announced once details are finalised.

The firm's closure had left many customers clamouring for a refund of the deposit, of up to $49, that they had to make to use its bikes.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Friday that it had received 884 complaints asking for oBike to return their deposits.

Last Monday, the bike operator, which began operations in Singapore in January last year, announced that it was shutting down its operations.

oBike, which has been given till Wednesday by the authorities to clear its fleet of at least 14,000 bicycles, is working with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to collect all remaining idle oBikes strewn about the island.

"We will have further discussions with LTA if we are unable to collect the bicycles in the given time frame," it added.

Uncollected bikes will be impounded, LTA said last week, and oBike or its liquidator will then have to pay the relevant towing and storage fees to redeem them.

Yesterday, oBike also said it is working closely with the Personal Data Protection Commission over its next course of action. It noted that user data will not be sold or used for any purpose other than for the oBike service.

Its departure comes three weeks after another operator, GBikes, said it would stop its Singapore services from this Saturday.

When announcing its closure, oBike said it foresaw difficulties in meeting LTA's new licensing requirements for the bike-sharing sector.

Affected users who spoke with The Straits Times are relieved that the bike-sharing firm is taking steps to address the issue of refunding deposits.

"The details on the refund process are still unclear. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long," said undergraduate Jerome Tan, who is hoping to get back his $19 deposit.

"It is not a big sum of money, but I think they should not have stayed silent on this issue. It felt like we've been taken for a ride."