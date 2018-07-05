oBike’s boss says work to remove bicycles has begun

Work to remove oBike's bicycles from public places has started, according to the chairman of the beleaguered bike-sharing firm.

Mr Shi Yi said several companies have been appointed to clear the bicycles from public areas, and work to remove them started on Monday.

One firm - which declined to be named - said it had deployed more than five lorries since Tuesday, collecting about 800 bikes to be sent to the scrapyards.

But Mr Shi said the company would not be able to clear all 70,000 bikes by yesterday, the deadline set by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The LTA said on Tuesday that it would consider an extension if oBike demonstrated commitment to "full and prompt" removal of bicycles.

If oBike failed to do so, LTA will begin clearing the bicycles today and impose fees on the bike-sharing firm.

oBike owes $6.3 million in user deposits and more than $140,000 in fines to town councils. But the payment of these amounts is subject to the decision of a liquidator whose appointment will be announced today, said Mr Shi.

He also sought to clarify statements made to Channel NewsAsia suggesting that oBike would not be able to refund users their deposits of up to $49 each, if additional fees were imposed on it. He blamed an "internal mistake", saying staff had responded to the media on his behalf.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday that oBike had informed it that the deposits were used to fund the bike-sharing firm's operation.

This is "unethical and unacceptable", Case said, adding it had received 1,044 complaints from oBike users asking for refunds as of yesterday.