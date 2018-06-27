oBike's users likely to end up losers

oBike is the second bike-sharing operator to exit Singapore.

Apart from a promotional poster next to a window, the office in Commonwealth Lane appeared vacant.

A year ago, it had been the bustling new headquarters of oBike, the first dockless bike-sharing service to launch in Singapore.

Everything seemed rosy then, but two days ago oBike announced its sudden exit from Singapore.

Now the company has gone into liquidation, with Shanghai-based co-founder Edward Chen yesterday telling news outlet Today that he had left matters to the "local team and also the legal team and the liquidation agent".

oBike, which said it had a fleet of 14,000 bicycles and more than a million users here, had cited new licensing requirements as the reason behind its abrupt departure.

Its liquidation means that users who paid a one-time deposit of up to $49 are unlikely to get their money back, a lawyer told The New Paper yesterday.

Mr Rajan Supramaniam said that in the event of a liquidation, secured creditors will get higher priority if there are any proceeds to be distributed.

As unsecured creditors, users who are owed money will be "ranked the lowest", he said.

Competitors ofo, SG Bikes and Anywheel do not require a deposit while Mobike requires a $49 deposit for its pay-as-you-go option, but users can opt for a 30-day pass instead.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said that as of 4pm yesterday, it had received 259 complaints against oBike this year. Most of them were made in the past two days.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously directed users who had difficulties getting refunds to Case.

In a consumer advisory, Case said oBike is still contractually obliged to provide refunds to consumers if it is not able to deliver the promised bicycle-sharing service.

"Case is deeply concerned about the abrupt decision by oBike to cease operations in Singapore and its failure to provide clarity to consumers about their deposit paid and/or membership purchased.

"We have reached out to oBike to verify the number of consumers with an existing deposit and/or membership as well as their plans for refunding consumers and will provide an update in due course," it said.

CHARGE-BACK REQUEST

It advised users who have paid the company via credit card within the last 120 days to lodge a charge-back request with their card issuer as soon as possible and those with unresolved disputes to contact it.

A source close to oBike told The Straits Times yesterday: "The local team will do the best to refund users, but it will hugely depend on the liquidator."

oBike has reportedly been in financial trouble for some time.

The Business Times reported that oBike recorded a loss of $4.25 million last year, and that it had difficulties paying its logistics partner, which suspended its services this year, and public relations agency Ruder Finn.

When contacted, Ruder Finn confirmed that it is no longer working with oBike.

A former oBike employee, who declined to be named, told TNP the company was in good shape when she quit her job.

"The founders were really passionate about the whole bike-sharing industry," she said.

"A dockless system at that time just seemed like the perfect solution... Unfortunately, it just didn't work out that way.

"When we launched the service, it was really promising. But we didn't realise the behaviour of users could get out of hand, so much so that the authorities had to step in."

She said the fines (for failing to remove indiscriminately parked bicycles) were "not insignificant".

Under the new licensing regime, operators that fail to meet standards can be fined up to $100,000 for each infraction. Their fleet size may also be reduced and their licence suspended or cancelled.

Transport expert Dr Lee Der Horng said oBike's problems were likely due to its inability to compete with larger operators like ofo and Mobike, which are better supported financially and have better market penetration.

Dr Lee was pessimistic about the future of dockless bike-sharing operators.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some other smaller operators also go out of business," he said.